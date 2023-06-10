Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $17.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.643032 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04878818 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $15,595,450.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

