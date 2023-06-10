Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 149,293 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up approximately 2.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Boston Properties worth $46,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,051,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,255. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

