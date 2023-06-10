Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949,085 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 3.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 3,530,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,065. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

