Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $134.26 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 7.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Equinix worth $134,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,751. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $743.69. The company had a trading volume of 320,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,056. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

