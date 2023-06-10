Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 124,357 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,357 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 307,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Paramount Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.34%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $447,665 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

