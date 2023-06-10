Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up 1.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 1.09% of EPR Properties worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 401,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,912. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

