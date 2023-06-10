Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.16 ($0.09). 3,453,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,572,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market cap of £56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.