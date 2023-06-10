Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,297 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 605,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.