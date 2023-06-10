Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.10

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.10 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 137.73 ($1.71). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 615,362 shares.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.07.

Get Henderson EuroTrust alerts:

Henderson EuroTrust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.