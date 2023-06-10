Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $174.54 million and $212,317.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00018571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,747.74 or 1.00089549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.79012085 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $185,738.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

