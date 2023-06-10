Hermez Network Price Down 1.7% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $174.51 million and $193,680.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00018611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,668.86 or 1.00011663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.79012085 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $185,738.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.