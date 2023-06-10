Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Position Increased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,263 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 3.18% of Heron Therapeutics worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,831.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 423,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HRTX stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

