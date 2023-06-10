Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.