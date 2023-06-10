Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $98.98 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2,456.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $98,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.