Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 6,301 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

