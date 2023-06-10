Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,222,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

