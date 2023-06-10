Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,413,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

