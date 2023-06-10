Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $31,445.60 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HOPE opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
