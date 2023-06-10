Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $31,445.60 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.