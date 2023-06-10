Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $662.88

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 662.88 ($8.24) and traded as high as GBX 671 ($8.34). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.27), with a volume of 952,163 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWDN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.95) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.39, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 680.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.46.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($197,206.17). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($37,593.24). Also, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($197,206.17). Insiders purchased 28,104 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

