HSBC Boosts Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $18.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

CCU stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $878.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.4% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

