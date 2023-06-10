Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.63.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.
