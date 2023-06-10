Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.