Hurco Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on HURC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Featured Stories

