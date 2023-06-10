Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Diane R. Garrett Sells 67,629 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 15.10.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
