Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Diane R. Garrett Sells 67,629 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 225.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 156.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.