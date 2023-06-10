IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as high as C$4.17. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 1,041,963 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IMG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

IAMGOLD Company Profile

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.