iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 3.1%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
iFabric Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.27 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.02.
iFabric Company Profile
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.
