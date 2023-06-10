immatics biotechnologies (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Trading 5.3% Higher

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 732,354 shares during the last quarter.

