Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $414.74

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.74 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 421.50 ($5.24). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.22), with a volume of 378,763 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.88.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.