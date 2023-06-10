Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £148.05 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 987 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($184.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 913 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £155.21 ($192.95).
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($131.28).
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($183.44).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 963 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 911.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 980.23. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.53).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 12,407.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.46).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

