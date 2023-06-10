Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $548,900.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $53.95 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

