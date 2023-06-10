Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $1,781,550.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.