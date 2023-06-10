Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $66,876.66 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

