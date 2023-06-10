Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells 210,239 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $50,457.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, William Gross sold 204,255 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $44,936.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $1.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Heliogen Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HLGN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

