Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells 3,356 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

