Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $2,364.14.

On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $15,726.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.

Natera Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

