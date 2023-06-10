Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 6,958,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

