Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Shares Up 5.4%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Insight Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insight Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Insight Acquisition Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

