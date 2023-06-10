Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Inter Parfums accounts for about 7.0% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned 0.28% of Inter Parfums worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.86. 61,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,340. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

