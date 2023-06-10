InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,157 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

