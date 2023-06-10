International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.73

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.73 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 159.70 ($1.99). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 159.70 ($1.99), with a volume of 14,820,035 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.30 ($2.22).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

