Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $4,700.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.
IKTSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Intertek Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $53.51 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
