Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,371. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

