Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FXF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

