Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,101,000 after buying an additional 621,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

