Invitoken One Day Volume Reaches $110,623.80 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $110,623.80 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00004933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

