iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,457,000 after acquiring an additional 633,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 9,231,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

