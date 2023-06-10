iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 87.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

