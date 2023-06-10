iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.97. 7,140,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,929. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

