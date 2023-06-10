iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Trimmed by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

