iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.