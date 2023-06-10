iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

