J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 209

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 259.80 ($3.23).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 267 ($3.32) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,337.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.24%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 16,250.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

